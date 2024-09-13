Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year moved down by 61.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 13 ships, all carriers, compared to 19 ships recorded in July, totaling 445,100 gross tons.

In the first eight months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 203 ships with an aggregate of 8.98 million gross tons, up 37.5 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in August, Japan delivered 15 ships for export, totaling 617,429 gross tons, compared to 23 ships totaling 714,801 gross tons recorded in July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Japan delivered 140 ships for export, totaling 5.58 million gross tons, decreasing by 4.4 percent year on year.