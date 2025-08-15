 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s new ship export orders down 70.9 percent in July 2025 from June

Friday, 15 August 2025 13:34:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year moved down by 70.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to seven ships, including three container ships and four carriers, compared to 23 ships recorded in June, totaling 394,700 gross tons.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 101 ships with an aggregate of 5.42 million gross tons, down 36.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in July, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 577,793 gross tons, compared to 22 ships totaling 1.12 million gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Japan delivered 118 ships for export, totaling 5.20 million gross tons, increasing by 4.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders up 53.3 percent in June 2025 from May

10 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 48 percent in May from April

18 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 52.7 percent in April from March

21 May | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in March from February

14 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

12 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall 44.5 percent in January from December

13 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 6.7 percent in 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline by 65.6 percent in November from October

12 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

15 Aug | Steel News