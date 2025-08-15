Japan’s new ship export orders down 70.9 percent in July 2025 from June

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year moved down by 70.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to seven ships, including three container ships and four carriers, compared to 23 ships recorded in June, totaling 394,700 gross tons.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 101 ships with an aggregate of 5.42 million gross tons, down 36.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in July, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 577,793 gross tons, compared to 22 ships totaling 1.12 million gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Japan delivered 118 ships for export, totaling 5.20 million gross tons, increasing by 4.7 percent year on year.