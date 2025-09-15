Japan’s new ship export orders down 5.8 percent in August 2025 from July

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year moved down by 5.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 12 ships, including three general cargo ships, eight carriers and one tanker, compared to seven ships recorded in July, totaling 371,580 gross tons.

In the first eight months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 113 ships with an aggregate of 5.79 million gross tons, down 35.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in August, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 675,542 gross tons, compared to 22 ships totaling 1.12 million gross tons recorded in July.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Japan delivered 132 ships for export, totaling 5.87 million gross tons, increasing by 5.2 percent year on year.