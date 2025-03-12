 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 15:03:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in February this year moved down by 36.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to six ships, all carriers, compared to nine ships recorded in January, totaling 324,000 gross tons.

In the first two months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 15 ships with an aggregate of 830,640 gross tons, down 43.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in February, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 602,505 gross tons, compared to 20 ships totaling 960,089 gross tons recorded in January.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, Japan delivered 34 ships for export, totaling 1.56 million gross tons, increasing by 32.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders fall 44.5 percent in January from December

13 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 6.7 percent in 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline by 65.6 percent in November from October

12 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fell in August from July

13 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders went up in June from May

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in May from April

19 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decrease sharply in January from December

19 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in December from November

25 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in November from October

13 Dec | Steel News