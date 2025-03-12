Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in February this year moved down by 36.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to six ships, all carriers, compared to nine ships recorded in January, totaling 324,000 gross tons.

In the first two months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 15 ships with an aggregate of 830,640 gross tons, down 43.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in February, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 602,505 gross tons, compared to 20 ships totaling 960,089 gross tons recorded in January.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, Japan delivered 34 ships for export, totaling 1.56 million gross tons, increasing by 32.1 percent year on year.