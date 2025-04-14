Japan’s new ship export orders increase in March from February

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in March this year moved up by 309.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 24 ships, including three container ships, two general cargo ships, 16 carriers, two tankers and one research vessel, compared to six ships recorded in February, totaling 1.32 million gross tons.

In the first three months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 39 ships with an aggregate of 2.16 million gross tons, down 17.3 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in March, Japan delivered 23 ships for export, totaling 962,406 gross tons, compared to 14 ships totaling 602,505 gross tons recorded in February.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year, Japan delivered 57 ships for export, totaling 2.52 million gross tons, increasing by 11.5 percent year on year.