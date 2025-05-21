Japan’s new ship export orders down 52.7 percent in April from March

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in April this year moved down by 52.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 19 ships, all carriers, compared to 24 ships recorded in March, totaling 627,450 gross tons.

In the first four months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 58 ships with an aggregate of 2.78 million gross tons, down 21 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in April, Japan delivered 11 ships for export, totaling 436,396 gross tons, compared to 23 ships totaling 962,406 gross tons recorded in March.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, Japan delivered 68 ships for export, totaling 2.96 million gross tons, increasing by 3.2 percent year on year.