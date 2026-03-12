Japan’s new ship export orders fell 36.7 percent in February 2026 from January

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in February this year moved down by 36.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to eight ships, five carriers and three tankers, compared to nine ships recorded in January, totaling 277,670 gross tons.

In the first two months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 17 ships with an aggregate of 716,270 gross tons, down 13.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in February, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 640,678 gross tons, compared to 22 ships totaling 923,217 gross tons recorded in January.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, Japan delivered 36 ships for export, totaling 1.56 million gross tons, increasing by 0.1 percent year on year.