Japan’s new ship export orders down 0.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in May this year moved down by 0.4 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 15 ships including 2 general cargo ships and 13 bulk carriers, compared to 16 ships recorded in April, totaling 661,900 gross tons.

In the first five months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 75 ships with an aggregate of 3.59 million gross tons, down two percent year on year.

On the other hand, in May, Japan delivered 17 ships for export, totaling 614,143 gross tons, compared to 17 ships totaling 792,125 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Japan delivered 94 ships for export, totaling 4.15 million gross tons, increasing by 18.6 percent year on year.