Japan’s new ship export orders more than doubles in June 2026 from May

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in June this year moved up by 113.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 15 ships including 2 general cargo ships and 34 bulk carriers, compared to 15 ships recorded in May, totaling 1.41 million gross tons.

In the first half of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 111 ships with an aggregate of 5.01 million gross tons, down 0.3 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in June, Japan delivered 10 ships for export, totaling 578,559 gross tons, compared to 17 ships totaling 614,143 gross tons recorded in May.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, Japan delivered 104 ships for export, totaling 4.72 million gross tons, increasing by 2.3 percent year on year.