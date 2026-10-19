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Japan's new ship export orders up 44.2 percent in September 2026 from August

Monday, 19 October 2026 13:44:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in September this year increased by 44.2 percent on a tonnage basis compared to the previous month, totaling 17 ships, comprising 16 bulk carriers and one tanker, with an aggregate of 510,950 gross tons. In August, orders totaled nine ships with an aggregate of 354,400 gross tons.

In the January-September period this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 159 ships with an aggregate of 6.75 million gross tons, up 4.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, Japan delivered 18 ships for export in September, totaling 741,877 gross tons, compared to six ships totaling 266,847 gross tons in August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Japan delivered 152 ships for export, totaling 6.84 million gross tons, increasing by 2.6 percent year on year.

Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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