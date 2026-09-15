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Japan's new ship export orders down 63.6 percent in August 2026 from July

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 12:42:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year decreased by 63.6 percent on a tonnage basis compared to the previous month, totaling 8 ships, all bulk carriers, with an aggregate of 317,900 gross tons. In July, orders totaled 22 ships with an aggregate of 873,780 gross tons.

In the January-August period this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 141 ships with an aggregate of 6.19 million gross tons, up 7.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, Japan delivered 6 ships for export in August, totaling 266,847 gross tons, compared to 24 ships totaling 1.1 million gross tons in July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Japan delivered 134 ships for export, totaling 6.09 million gross tons, increasing by 3.8 percent year on year.

Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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