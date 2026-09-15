Japan's new ship export orders down 63.6 percent in August 2026 from July

According to data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year decreased by 63.6 percent on a tonnage basis compared to the previous month, totaling 8 ships, all bulk carriers, with an aggregate of 317,900 gross tons. In July, orders totaled 22 ships with an aggregate of 873,780 gross tons.

In the January-August period this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 141 ships with an aggregate of 6.19 million gross tons, up 7.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, Japan delivered 6 ships for export in August, totaling 266,847 gross tons, compared to 24 ships totaling 1.1 million gross tons in July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, Japan delivered 134 ships for export, totaling 6.09 million gross tons, increasing by 3.8 percent year on year.