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Japan's steel scrap exports down 12.6 percent in January-September 2026

Monday, 02 November 2026 12:23:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 484,511 mt, down by 33.5 percent compared to 728,156 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 4.96 million mt of scrap, down by 12.6 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.97 million mt, down by 19.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.21 million mt and 915,446 mt of scrap, up 21.7 percent and down 4.4 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 365,204 mt in the January-September period this year, up from 156,004 mt in the same period of the previous year.

Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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