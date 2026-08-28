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Japan's steel scrap exports down 8.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

Friday, 28 August 2026 12:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 513,701 mt, down by 16.6 percent compared to 615,634 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the first seven months this year, the country exported 4.05 million mt of scrap, down by 8.6 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.67 million mt, down by 12.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 984,731 mt and 655,471 mt of scrap, up 33.4 percent and down 15.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 313,260 mt in the January-July period this year, up from 130,816 mt in the same period of the previous year.

Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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