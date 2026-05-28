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Japan’s steel scrap exports down 9.9 percent in January-April 2026

Thursday, 28 May 2026 11:14:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 667,678 mt, down by 10.1 percent compared to 742,415 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.35 million mt of scrap, down by 9.9 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.02 million mt, down by 10.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 516,219 mt and 350,019 mt of scrap, up 22.3 percent and down 17.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 173,869 mt in the January-April period this year, up from 81,956 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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