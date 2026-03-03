 |  Login 
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 17.5 percent in January 2026

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 14:55:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 458,955 mt, down by 17.5 percent compared to 556,161 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 254,345 mt, up by 1.6 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 101,974 mt and 22,656 mt of scrap, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Indonesia amounted to 20,153 mt in January this year, up from 16,489 mt in the same period of the previous year.


