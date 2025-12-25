 |  Login 
Japan’s steel scrap exports up 20.8 percent in January-November 2025

Thursday, 25 December 2025 14:01:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 590,249 mt, up by 2.1 percent compared to 577,955 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-November period this year, the country exported 7.01 million mt of scrap, up by 20.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.99 million mt, up by 32.3 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.27 million mt and 1.16 million mt of scrap, up 127.2 percent and down 18.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Indonesia amounted to 408,542 mt in the January-November period this year, up from 151,840 mt in the same period of the previous year.


