 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel scrap exports up...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 21.5 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 30 October 2025 15:08:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 728,156 mt, up by 75.2 percent compared to 415,592 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 5.67 million mt of scrap, up by 21.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.46 million mt, up by 37.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 992,316 mt and 958,190 mt of scrap, up 149.8 percent and down 22.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 332,222 mt in the January-September period this year, down from 476,497 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Tokyo Steel sees 23 percent revenue drop in H1 FY 2025-26, cuts full-year profit forecast

20 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 4.6 percent in Jan-July 2025

07 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

29 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 16.2 percent in January-August 2025

26 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 5.8 percent in August 2025 from July

15 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.8 percent in January-July 2025

29 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 17.8 percent in January-July 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 70.9 percent in July 2025 from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in H1 2025

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 19.5 percent in H1 2025

30 Jul | Steel News