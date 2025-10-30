Japan’s steel scrap exports up 21.5 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 728,156 mt, up by 75.2 percent compared to 415,592 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 5.67 million mt of scrap, up by 21.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.46 million mt, up by 37.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 992,316 mt and 958,190 mt of scrap, up 149.8 percent and down 22.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 332,222 mt in the January-September period this year, down from 476,497 mt in the same period of the previous year.