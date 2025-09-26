Japan’s steel scrap exports up 16.2 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 513,180 mt, up by 4.4 percent compared to 491,652 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 4.95 million mt of scrap, up by 16.2 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.16 million mt, up by 30.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 835,837 mt and 826,225 mt of scrap, up 143.3 percent and down 26.1 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 303,290 mt in the January-August period this year, down from 432,393 mt in the same period of the previous year.