 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel scrap exports up...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 16.2 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 26 September 2025 13:34:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 513,180 mt, up by 4.4 percent compared to 491,652 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 4.95 million mt of scrap, up by 16.2 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.16 million mt, up by 30.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 835,837 mt and 826,225 mt of scrap, up 143.3 percent and down 26.1 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 303,290 mt in the January-August period this year, down from 432,393 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders down 5.8 percent in August 2025 from July

15 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.8 percent in January-July 2025

29 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 17.8 percent in January-July 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 70.9 percent in July 2025 from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in H1 2025

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 19.5 percent in H1 2025

30 Jul | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q1 FY 2025-26

21 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders up 53.3 percent in June 2025 from May

10 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 25.7 percent in January-May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News