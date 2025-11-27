Japan’s steel scrap exports up 22.8 percent in January-October 2025

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 749,537 mt, up by 34.5 percent compared to 557,091 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 6.42 million mt of scrap, up by 22.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.78 million mt, up by 38.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.15 million mt and 1.05 million mt of scrap, up 129.2 percent and down 20.5 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 364,871 mt in the January-October period this year, down from 544,377 mt in the same period of the previous year.