Japan’s steel scrap exports up 17.9 percent in 2025

Thursday, 29 January 2026 14:14:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December 2025, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 695,264 mt, down by 4.4 percent compared to 727,542 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the full year of 2025, the country exported 7.71 million mt of scrap, up by 17.9 percent compared to 2024.

During the given year, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 3.28 million mt, up by 26.2 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.44 million mt and 1.28 million mt of scrap, up 130.4 percent and down 18.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Indonesia amounted to 458,499 mt in 2025, up from 165,137 mt in 2024.


