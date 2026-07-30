Japan's steel scrap exports down 7.4 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 589,719 mt, up by 5.1 percent compared to 561,006 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the first half this year, the country exported 3.54 million mt of scrap, down by 7.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.51 million mt, down by 9.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 797,148 mt and 179,390 mt of scrap, up 23.5 percent and down 11.3 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 287,642 mt in the January-June period this year, up from 116,257 mt in the same period of the previous year.