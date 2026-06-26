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Japan’s steel scrap exports down 9.5 percent in January-May 2026

Friday, 26 June 2026 12:04:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 595,468 mt, down by 8.1 percent compared to 648,253 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-May period this year, the country exported 2.95 million mt of scrap, down by 9.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.26 million mt, down by 12.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 701,576 mt and 711,177 mt of scrap, up 28.3 percent and down 19.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 236,206 mt in the January-May period this year, up from 107,054 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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