 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tokyo...

Tokyo Steel's net profit falls 47.7 percent in April-September 2026 despite higher sales

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 10:33:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Tokyo Steel has announced its non-consolidated results for the six months ended September 30, 2026, reporting a 47.7 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to JPY 2.39 billion ($15.22 million), despite a 12.3 percent increase in sales revenues to JPY 150.42 billion ($958.35 million).

Operating results turn negative

The company recorded an operating loss of JPY 3.54 billion ($22.57 million), compared with an operating profit of JPY 6.05 billion ($38.51 million) a year earlier. However, gains from sales of investment securities and non-current assets supported net earnings.

Tokyo Steel stated that its July-September operating performance exceeded expectations as product selling prices increased as anticipated, while scrap purchase costs were lower than projected.

Steel output and exports increase

During the six-month period, steelmaking output rose by 7.1 percent year on year to 1.61 million mt, while rolled steel production increased by 8.9 percent to 1.49 million mt. Steel product sales climbed by 7.9 percent to 1.47 million mt, including exports of 266,000 mt, up by 33.7 percent.

Full-year operating profit expected

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Tokyo Steel maintained its latest forecasts of sales revenues of JPY 326 billion ($2.08 billion), operating profit of JPY 1 billion ($6.37 million) and net profit of JPY 7 billion ($44.60 million). The company expects price revisions to support a return to operating profitability as they progressively feed through to shipments, alongside further cost reductions.

Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics Tokyo Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Tokyo Steel swings to operating loss in Q1 FY 2026-27 amid higher scrap costs

20 Jul | Steel News

Tokyo Steel’s FY2025-26 net profit drops 45.5 percent amid weak market conditions

27 Apr | Steel News

Tokyo Steel records lower net profit in April-December FY 2025-26

26 Jan | Steel News

Tokyo Steel sees 23 percent revenue drop in H1 FY 2025-26, cuts full-year profit forecast

20 Oct | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q1 FY 2025-26

21 Jul | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for FY 2024-25

29 Apr | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

Tokyo Steel resumes export to China amid rising demand

21 Aug | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar prices soften on October 27

27 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 27, 2026

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials