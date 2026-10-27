India's RINL resumes rebar production

India's government-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), has resumed rebar production, a key component of its product portfolio which is expected to contribute to the sustainable economic viability of the ailing steel mill, a company official said on Tuesday, October 27.

RINL had stopped rolling operations for rebar production in June 2026 due to extensive repair work at its coke oven batteries.

With the resumption of rolling operations, the supply of TMT rebar in various sizes has increased, providing customers and dealers with greater access to the plant's products for housing construction, infrastructure development and other building projects, the official said.