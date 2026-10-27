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India's RINL resumes rebar production

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 10:12:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), has resumed rebar production, a key component of its product portfolio which is expected to contribute to the sustainable economic viability of the ailing steel mill, a company official said on Tuesday, October 27.

RINL had stopped rolling operations for rebar production in June 2026 due to extensive repair work at its coke oven batteries.

With the resumption of rolling operations, the supply of TMT rebar in various sizes has increased, providing customers and dealers with greater access to the plant's products for housing construction, infrastructure development and other building projects, the official said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports RINL 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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