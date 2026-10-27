 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CITIC...

CITIC Pacific Special Steel sees 3.94 percent decline in net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 10:01:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based major Chinese steelmaker CITIC Pacific Special Steel has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 80.71 billion ($12 billion) in the January-September period, down 0.62 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 4.16 billion ($620 million) for the given period, down 3.94 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, CITIC Pacific Special Steel has registered an operating revenue of RMB 27 billion ($4 billion) in the July-September period, up 2.05 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.17 billion ($170 million) for the given period, down 23.64 percent year on year. 

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Hangzhou Iron & Steel posts a net loss of $14 million for Jan-Sept 2026

27 Oct | Steel News

Anyang Steel posts a net loss of RMB 1.181 billion for Jan-Jun 2026

31 Aug | Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel posts net profit of RMB 135 million for H1 2026

27 Aug | Steel News

Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 279 million for H1 2026

24 Aug | Steel News

Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.322 billion in H1 2026

24 Aug | Steel News

Xinjiang Bayi Steel posts net loss of RMB 342 million for H1 2026

14 Aug | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal sees 61.37 percent fall in net profit in 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes posts net profit of RMB 197 million for Q1 2026

29 Apr | Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel’s net profit rises by 105.25 percent in 2025

29 Apr | Steel News

HBIS posts 39.06 percent rise in net profit for Q1 2026

29 Apr | Steel News