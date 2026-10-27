CITIC Pacific Special Steel sees 3.94 percent decline in net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

Jiangsu Province-based major Chinese steelmaker CITIC Pacific Special Steel has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 80.71 billion ($12 billion) in the January-September period, down 0.62 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 4.16 billion ($620 million) for the given period, down 3.94 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, CITIC Pacific Special Steel has registered an operating revenue of RMB 27 billion ($4 billion) in the July-September period, up 2.05 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.17 billion ($170 million) for the given period, down 23.64 percent year on year.