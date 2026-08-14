Xinjiang Bayi Steel posts net loss of RMB 342 million for H1 2026

Xinjiang Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinjiang Bayi Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel) has issued its financial report for the January-June period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 9.319 billion ($1.4 billion), up 6.71 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 342 million ($50.4 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 697 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the given period, Bayi Steel produced 2.67 million mt of pig iron, 3.01 million mt of crude steel and 2.83 million mt of finished steel, up 10.8 percent, 11.1 percent and 12.8 percent year on year, respectively.