China's steel industry PPI down 3.7 percent in January 2026

In January this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 3.7 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point slower compared to the pace of decline recorded in December, while edging up by 0.2 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall PPI decreased by 1.4 percent year on year in December, while it rose by 0.4 percent month on month. Also in January, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 1.4 percent year on year and rose by 0.5 percent compared to December last year.

$1 = RMB 6.9438