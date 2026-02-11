 |  Login 
Anyang Steel reports a net loss of RMB 460 million for 2025

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 09:59:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) has announced that its net loss amounted to RMB 460 million ($66.2 million) for 2025, with the loss shrinking significantly compared to the net loss of RMB 3.271 billion recorded in 2024.

Anyang Steel stated that in 2025, amid complex and challenging market conditions, it proactively reduced output while improving quality, it timely adjusted production line operations, prioritized technological innovation and accelerated its transformation toward specialty steel production, achieving mass production of several high-end product varieties. At the same time, the company effectively implemented systematic cost reduction measures, resolutely advanced intelligent transformation and green development, resulting in a significant year-on-year improvement in its performance.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

