Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd. (Fangda Special Steel) has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 250 million ($35 million) in the January-March period this year, up 167.99 percent year on year.

In the given period, Fangda Special Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 4.346 billion ($0.6 billion), down 26.03 percent year on year.