China Coal Energy’s net profit down 1.08 percent in 2024

Monday, 24 March 2025 10:24:53 (GMT+3)

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd. has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 19.323 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2024, down 1.08 percent year on year, while it registered an operating revenue of RMB 189.399 billion ($26.4 billion), down 1.85 percent year on year.

