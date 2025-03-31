 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ansteel...

Ansteel posts a net loss of RMB 7.122 billion in 2024

Monday, 31 March 2025 09:45:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning province based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Ansteel) announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 105.101 billion ($14.7 billion) in 2024, down 9.06 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 7.122 billion ($1 billion) in the given year, compared to a net loss of RMB 3.255 billion recorded in 2023.

According to the company, the weakening demand for steel, the declining finished steel prices, and the relatively high-priced iron ore contributed to the expansion of the company’s loss in the given year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 46 percent in March

31 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3% in mid-March

24 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 1.7 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 1.08 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 59.99 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Shanxi Coking posts net profit of RMB 239-286 million for 2024

15 Jan | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 48.16 percent in Jan-Jun

30 Aug | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit decreases by 61.53 percent in Q1

06 May | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit down 39.66 percent in Jan-Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit down by 29.43 percent in H1

08 Aug | Steel News