Ansteel posts a net loss of RMB 7.122 billion in 2024

Liaoning province based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Ansteel) announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 105.101 billion ($14.7 billion) in 2024, down 9.06 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 7.122 billion ($1 billion) in the given year, compared to a net loss of RMB 3.255 billion recorded in 2023.

According to the company, the weakening demand for steel, the declining finished steel prices, and the relatively high-priced iron ore contributed to the expansion of the company’s loss in the given year.