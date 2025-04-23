Nanjing Steel’s net profit up 4.42 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 09:26:10 (GMT+3)

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.353 billion ($2.0 billion) in the given period, down 14.93 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 578 million ($80.3 million), up 4.42 percent year on year.

