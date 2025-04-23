 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nanjing...

Nanjing Steel’s net profit up 4.42 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 09:26:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.353 billion ($2.0 billion) in the given period, down 14.93 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 578 million ($80.3 million), up 4.42 percent year on year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 46 percent in March

31 Mar | Steel News

Ansteel posts a net loss of RMB 7.122 billion in 2024

31 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3% in mid-March

24 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 1.7 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 1.08 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 59.99 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Shanxi Coking posts net profit of RMB 239-286 million for 2024

15 Jan | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 48.16 percent in Jan-Jun

30 Aug | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit decreases by 61.53 percent in Q1

06 May | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit down 39.66 percent in Jan-Sept

26 Oct | Steel News