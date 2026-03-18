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CITIC Pacific Special Steel sees 15.67 percent rise in net profit in 2025

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 09:19:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based major Chinese steelmaker CITIC Pacific Special Steel has announced that it has registered an operating revenue of RMB 107.373 billion ($15.6 billion) in 2025, down 1.68 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 5.929 billion ($0.86 billion) for the year, up 15.67 percent year on year.

During the year, CITIC Pacific Special Steel continued to optimize its high-end product mix, achieving industrialization breakthroughs in critical sectors such as aviation, deep-sea exploration and high-end equipment manufacturing.

In 2025, the decline in raw material prices was faster than the drop in steel prices, serving as the core driver for the recovery of profit margins.

$1 = RMB 6.8909


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

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