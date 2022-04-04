India-based RINL achieves 56 percent rise in sales revenue in 2021-22

Monday, 04 April 2022 13:52:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved a total sales turnover of INR 280 billion ($3.685 billion) in the fiscal year 2021-22, up 56 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, April 4.

The company reported hot metal production of 5.77 million mt, 5.27 million mt of crude steel output, and 5.14 million mt of saleable steel, all the highest-ever achieved by RINL.

The Indian government has already started the process of privatization of RINL through 100 percent sale of equity held by it to a private investor.