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HBIS Resources posts a net loss of $3.9 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 10:03:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese miner HBIS Resources Co., Ltd. has announced that its net loss amounted to RMB 25.9 million ($3.9 million) in the January-September period this year, shifting from a net profit of RMB 538 million recorded in the same period last year. In the given period, HBIS Resources registered operating revenue of RMB 3.45 billion ($500 million), down 19.75 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, HBIS Resources has registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.3 billion ($200 million), down 10.09 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 103 million ($15.3 million), down 62.58 percent year on year. 

Tags: China Southeast Asia Mining Fin. Reports 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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