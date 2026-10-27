HBIS Resources posts a net loss of $3.9 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Hebei Province-based Chinese miner HBIS Resources Co., Ltd. has announced that its net loss amounted to RMB 25.9 million ($3.9 million) in the January-September period this year, shifting from a net profit of RMB 538 million recorded in the same period last year. In the given period, HBIS Resources registered operating revenue of RMB 3.45 billion ($500 million), down 19.75 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, HBIS Resources has registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.3 billion ($200 million), down 10.09 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 103 million ($15.3 million), down 62.58 percent year on year.