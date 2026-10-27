US issues final AD results on PC strand from Spain

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC determined that Global Special Steel Products S.A.U. (d.b.a. Trenzas y Cables de Acero PSC, S.L.) (TYCSA) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 13.57 percent for TYCSA.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was also determined at 13.57 percent, as the DOC made no changes to the margin calculations from the preliminary results.

The all-others rate is 14.75 percent.