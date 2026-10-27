 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final AD results on PC strand from Spain

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 01:12:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC determined that Global Special Steel Products S.A.U. (d.b.a. Trenzas y Cables de Acero PSC, S.L.) (TYCSA) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 13.57 percent for TYCSA.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was also determined at 13.57 percent, as the DOC made no changes to the margin calculations from the preliminary results.

The all-others rate is 14.75 percent.

Tags: Spain US North America Mediterranean Europe Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate

10 Aug | Steel News

US DOC decides to maintain duties on stainless bar from four countries

18 Jul | Steel News

US ITC expedites review on stainless steel bar

06 Mar | Steel News

US ITC and DOC begin third review of imports of stainless steel bar

05 Dec | Steel News

Turkish CRS spot prices rise on stronger demand and supply shortages, HRS remains stable

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish merchant bar prices soften on October 27

27 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 27, 2026

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC offers slide as soft market conditions persist

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable, sentiment improves only slightly amid a short-lived rebound in nickel ...

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

US and Canada seek deal to ease steel tariffs as trade talks gain momentum

27 Oct | Steel News