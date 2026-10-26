Nucor to invest $60 million to expand utility structures facility in Alabama

US based steelmaker Nucor Corporation announced that it will invest $60 million to expand its Nucor Towers and Structures facility in Trinity, Alabama, subject to regulatory and other approvals. The project will add 60 jobs with average annual wages exceeding $87,000 and increase production of steel poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure.

The facility began operations in September 2025 and is located adjacent to Nucor Steel Decatur. The expansion will add production capacity, additional laydown space, and a dedicated galvanizing inspection area.

The Governor of Alabama stated that the company considered other states for the expansion before making its decision, and it is eligible for state support through Jobs Act credits and Alabama Industrial Development Training assistance.

State Senator Arthur Orr said, “Through its multiple expansions in Decatur, Nucor has shown the power of the Alabama worker,” continuing that it was the workforce coupled with attractive financial packaging that keeps Nucor investing in the state.

Nucor chief executive officer Leon Topalian said, “Utilities across the country are making significant investments to strengthen and modernize the nation's power grid,” and that locating the expansion beside the Decatur sheet mill combines domestically produced steel with efficient manufacturing to serve utility customers and support long-term infrastructure needs.

Nucor formed its Towers & Structures business in 2022 through the acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC and its manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. The company subsequently opened new facilities in Alabama and Indiana and is constructing a fourth facility in Utah, which is expected to begin operations next year. Earlier this month, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, Nucor also announced an investment of $105 million in Crawfordsville, Indiana to expand their Towers and Structures facility there, which is expected to create 100 jobs.

The company employs more than 2,700 people at 12 locations across Alabama, including three steel mills that use recycled scrap as their primary raw material.