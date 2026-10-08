Nucor to invest $105 million to expand utility structures facility in Indiana

US based steelmaker Nucor Corporation announced today that it will expand production at its Nucor Towers and Structures facility in Crawfordsville, Indiana, pending approvals. The additional $105 million investment will add capacity to manufacture utility poles and related products supporting the country's power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The expansion will add more than 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to create 100 new jobs with average annual wages of $87,500. The facility currently employs 328 people.

According to Nucor chief executive officer Leon Topalian, the expansion reflects strong demand in the utility market, as utilities across the US invest heavily to modernize the electric grid and meet growing electricity demand.

Nucor Towers and Structures was formed in 2022 following Nucor's acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC, which operated a production facility in Pennsylvania. Nucor subsequently built new Towers and Structures facilities in Alabama and Indiana and is currently constructing another facility in Utah.