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Nucor to invest $105 million to expand utility structures facility in Indiana

Thursday, 08 October 2026 20:03:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US based steelmaker Nucor Corporation announced today that it will expand production at its Nucor Towers and Structures facility in Crawfordsville, Indiana, pending approvals. The additional $105 million investment will add capacity to manufacture utility poles and related products supporting the country's power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The expansion will add more than 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to create 100 new jobs with average annual wages of $87,500. The facility currently employs 328 people.

According to Nucor chief executive officer Leon Topalian, the expansion reflects strong demand in the utility market, as utilities across the US invest heavily to modernize the electric grid and meet growing electricity demand.

Nucor Towers and Structures was formed in 2022 following Nucor's acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC, which operated a production facility in Pennsylvania. Nucor subsequently built new Towers and Structures facilities in Alabama and Indiana and is currently constructing another facility in Utah.

Tags: US North America Investments Nucor 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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