Nucor to build two galvanizing lines

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:44:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Nucor Corporation has announced that it will build a galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to grow participation in the automotive and consumer durables markets.

The new line will have an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 mt and will be able to produce galvanized steel up to 72 inches wide. The line with $425 million investment will create more than 50 jobs and is scheduled to be commenced in mid-2025.

According to the statement, the new Berkeley line will complement the company’s recent galvanizing expansions at its Hickman and Gallatin operations and will be its eighth wholly-owned galvanizing line.

In addition, the company will also build a new galvanizing line in the west of the US, with the details to be announced later.


