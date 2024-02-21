﻿
English
Nucor board approves funding for new rebar micro mill

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 21:15:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced that the company's Board of Directors approved $860 million to construct a 650,000-tons-per-year rebar micro mill in the Pacific Northwest. This will be Nucor's fourth and largest rebar micro mill, with approximately 50 percent more production capacity than the mill currently under construction in North Carolina.

In a press release, the company said it continues to evaluate potential locations, and the project is expected to take two years to construct, subject to regulatory approvals.

"The rebar we produce at our Nucor micro mills is made from nearly 100 percent recycled scrap, making it some of the cleanest steel made anywhere in the world," said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor. "This new rebar micro mill in the Pacific Northwest will help Nucor maintain its leadership in the steel bar market and further execute our strategy to better serve our customers west of the Rocky Mountains, which also includes the addition of a melt shop at our Arizona bar mill."

Nucor currently has 15 bar mills across the United States that manufacture a broad range of steel products. Nucor's bar mill capacity as of December 31, 2023, is approximately 9.6 million tons per year.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Investments Nucor 

