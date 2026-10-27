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US raw steel production decreases by 5.1 percent - week 43, 2026

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 00:44:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 24, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.774 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 24, 2026, decreased 5.1 percent from the previous week ending October 17, 2026, when production was 1.870 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.9 percent.

Production was 1.722 million net tons in the week ending October 24, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.1 percent. The current week production represents a 3.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 24, 2026, was 77.405 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from 73.526 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

Tags: Raw Mat US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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