US raw steel production increases by 4.1 percent - week 42, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending October 17, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.870 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 17, 2026, increased 4.1 percent from the previous week ending October 10, 2026, when production was 1.796 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.8 percent.



Production was 1.722 million net tons in the week ending October17, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.1 percent. The current week production represents an 8.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.



Adjusted year-to-date production through October 17, 2026, was 75.632 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.1 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from the 71.805 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.