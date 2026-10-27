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Hangzhou Iron & Steel posts a net loss of $14 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 10:10:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Zhejiang Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hangzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that its net loss amounted to RMB 96.2 million ($14.3 million) in the January-September period this year, shifting from a net profit of RMB 101 million ($15 million) recorded in the same period last year. In the given period, Hangzhou Iron & Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 19.03 billion ($2.8 billion), down 58.2 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Hangzhou Iron & Steel has registered an operating revenue of RMB 6.41 billion ($950 million), down 59.53 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 108.7 million ($16.2 million), down 150.62 percent year on year. 

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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