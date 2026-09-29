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Japan's steel scrap exports down 9.5 percent in January-August 2026

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 12:17:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 422,961 mt, down by 17.4 percent compared to 512,031 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 4.47 million mt of scrap, down by 9.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.82 million mt, down by 15.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 1.07 million mt and 786,172 mt of scrap, up 28.1 percent and down 4.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Thailand amounted to 338,652 mt in the January-August period this year, up from 140,341 mt in the same period of the previous year.

Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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