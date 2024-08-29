 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 6.5 percent in January-July

Thursday, 29 August 2024 14:46:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 570,405 mt, up by 0.7 percent compared to 566,718 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 3.77 million mt of scrap, down by 6.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.48 million mt, up by 68 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 958,713 mt and 401,669 mt of scrap, down 46 percent and 30.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia amounted to 198,613 mt in the January-July period this year, up from 181,592 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decline in July from June

15 Aug | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 10 percent in January-May

06 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 5.5 percent in H1

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 7.8 percent in January-June

30 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders went up in June from May

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in May from April

12 Jul | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.2 percent in January-April

02 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.9 percent in January-May

01 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 8.3 percent in January-May

28 Jun | Steel News