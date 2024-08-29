Japan’s steel scrap exports down 6.5 percent in January-July

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 570,405 mt, up by 0.7 percent compared to 566,718 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 3.77 million mt of scrap, down by 6.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.48 million mt, up by 68 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 958,713 mt and 401,669 mt of scrap, down 46 percent and 30.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia amounted to 198,613 mt in the January-July period this year, up from 181,592 mt in the same period of the previous year.