Japan’s steel scrap exports down 7.4 percent in January-August

Friday, 27 September 2024 12:13:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 492,175 mt, down by 13.2 percent compared to 567,258 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period this year, the country exported 4.26 million mt of scrap, down by 7.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.65 million mt, up by 62.3 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.12 million mt and 432,845 mt of scrap, down 42.8 percent and 34.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 343,557 mt in the January-August period this year, up from 282,718 mt in the same period of the previous year.


