Japan’s steel scrap exports down 7.4 percent in January-April

Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:44:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 471,984 mt, down by 15.7 percent compared to 560,176 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.07 million mt of scrap, down by 7.4 percent year on year.

During the first four months, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 829,561 mt, up by 44.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 615,576 mt and 206,356 mt of scrap, down 36.0 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 113,434 mt in the January-April period this year, up from 97,496 mt in the same period of the previous year.