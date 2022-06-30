Japan’s power crunch warning ends, supply expected to be sufficient

Thursday, 30 June 2022 15:40:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Electricity demand has increased in Japan amid the hot weather conditions in the country, and so the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) warned of possible power shortages in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) and requested for cooperation in saving electricity on June 26. However, according to the latest report of METI, the warning regarding tight power supply and high demand was lifted at 18:00 today, June 30, as it is expected that sufficient power reserve will be secured, while demand will remain high amid the hot temperatures.

During the power supply shortage period, the factories and houses were asked to reduce electricity use. Japanese steelmakers including Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings stated that they will increase power production at their generation facilities to boost power supply in Tokyo.