﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s power crunch warning ends, supply expected to be sufficient

Thursday, 30 June 2022 15:40:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Electricity demand has increased in Japan amid the hot weather conditions in the country, and so the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) warned of possible power shortages in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) and requested for cooperation in saving electricity on June 26. However, according to the latest report of METI, the warning regarding tight power supply and high demand was lifted at 18:00 today, June 30, as it is expected that sufficient power reserve will be secured, while demand will remain high amid the hot temperatures.

During the power supply shortage period, the factories and houses were asked to reduce electricity use. Japanese steelmakers including Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings stated that they will increase power production at their generation facilities to boost power supply in Tokyo.


Tags: Japan Far East Production 

Similar articles

Toyota cuts July output forecast by 50,000 units

23 Jun | Steel News

JFE Steel to construct two facilities to achieve carbon neutrality target

20 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by further 40,000 units

17 Jun | Steel News

Spain’s Gestamp to expand in Japan with new hot stamping line

07 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.3 percent in Jan-Mar

03 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.3 percent in March from February

02 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by 100,000 units

24 May | Steel News

Toyota cuts May output forecast by 50,000 units amid lockdown in Shanghai

13 May | Steel News

Tokyo Steel drops local scrap prices again, by larger margin

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s industrial output up two percent in February from January

02 May | Steel News