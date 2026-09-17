Japan's Suzuki Shokai to build new scrap shredder facility in Hokkaido by 2028

Japanese recycling company Suzuki Shokai plans to establish a new scrap-processing facility in Ishikari City, Hokkaido, by summer 2028, marking its largest capital investment as it seeks to expand capacity and meet evolving steel scrap requirements.

New shredder to process 6,000 mt per month

Located approximately 1 km from the existing Ishikari Plant and near Ishikari Bay New Port's east pier, the facility will feature a large shredder capable of processing around 280 mt/day, or 6,000 mt/month, alongside auxiliary facilities, with construction proceeding in phases.

Enhanced sorting to meet changing scrap demand

The existing shredder, which has operated for around 30 years and primarily processes automobiles, will remain operational after the new unit is commissioned, while the new equipment will offer enhanced post-shredding sorting capabilities.

Suzuki Shokai aims to increase processing flexibility as steelmakers' decarbonization efforts drive more diverse scrap quality requirements, with a cross-departmental team set to coordinate operations between the two facilities.