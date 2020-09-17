Japan’s new ship export orders rise in August from July

Thursday, 17 September 2020 11:29:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year rose by 23.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to nine ships, compared to eight ships recorded in July, totaling 579,400 gross tons, including six bulk carriers, two general cargo ships and a tanker.

In the first eight months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 83 ships with an aggregate of 3.99 million gross tons, down 39 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in August this year Japan delivered 10 ships for export, totaling 520,876 gross tons, compared to 13 ships totaling 452,482 gross tons recorded in July.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the current year, Japan delivered 189 ships for export, totaling 8.74 million gross tons, rising by 26.3 percent year on year.